Medomak cheerleaders win first state championship

The Medomak Valley High School cheerleaders won their very first State Class B championship on Feb. 12, at the Augusta Civic Center. The win qualifies the team to compete in the New England championship match.

The team scored 85 points to put them in the top spot. Herman High School followed with 78.9 points and a second place finish. Ellsworth High School came in third with 71.1 points, and John Bapst Memorial High School scored 68.7 for fourth place.

All for teams qualify for New England competition.

Erskine Academy placed 7th. Lincoln Academy placed 16th with 36.9 points.

Story and photos will be updated.

