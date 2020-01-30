Medomak Schools Lock Down Briefly as ‘Precautionary Measure’

Medomak Middle School and Medomak Valley High School locked down briefly Thursday, Jan. 30 as a “precautionary measure” related to a police investigation of a firearm theft.

The lockdown started shortly before 2 p.m. and ended around 2:20 p.m., delaying dismissal by about 20 minutes, according to RSU 40 Superintendent Steve Nolan.

Nolan attributed the lockdown to information from law enforcement about a potential threat against the high school, but Waldoboro Police Chief John Lash said there was no direct threat to the schools or the public.

“The firearm and all subjects involved were located, resolving the situation,” Lash said in a statement.

Nolan said students were dismissed “as soon as we had the information we needed from law enforcement.”

“We felt we needed to know the students and staff were safe before we started dismissing people. We worked with law enforcement and erred on the side of caution. I am happy we took the steps we did and happy they turned out be very precautionary,” Nolan said.

The middle school was locked down too because it is on the same campus and students are dismissed at the same time, according to Nolan.

Nolan spoke with MVHS Athletic Director Matthew Lash, and because the lockdown occurred near the end of the school day, the decision was made to cancel after-school activities.

Nolan said the school district sent a message to parents about the lockdown and another message when the lockdown was lifted.

