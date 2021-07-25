Newcastle man dies in crash on North Newcastle Road

A 76-year-old Newcastle man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on North Newcastle Road on Saturday, July 26.

Thomas B. Atticks, 76, was driving a 2002 Yamaha Motorcycle south in the area of 300 North Newcastle Road when he drifted off of the southbound shoulder and collided with a tree stump, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Atticks died in the collision.

Atticks was wearing a helmet, according to the press release. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. The Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office is assisting with crash reconstruction.

The Newcastle Fire Department, Central Lincoln County Ambulance and Maine State Police responded to the crash.

The crash was reported at 5:04 p.m. and the roadway was closed until 6:55 p.m.

