No Major Injuries in Wiscasset Crash

Two drivers avoided significant injury in a crash at the intersection of Lowell Town Road and Gibbs Road in Wiscasset on Saturday, July 22.

According to Deputy Mark Fortin, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 2023 Honda SUV operated by Felicia Gillespie, of Waterville, missed a four-way stop at the intersection and hit a 2022 Ford Bronco operated by Darren Soule, of Wiscasset, in a T-bone collision. The vehicles spun and then came to rest, Fortin said.

Fortin said that major injuries were avoided by the low speed of Gillespie’s vehicle and her car’s collision with the right front end of the Bronco, rather than the passenger side door.

“This could have been pretty bad,” Fortin said.

Both parties were wearing seatbelts, he said. Gillespie was unfamiliar with the area, which contributed to the crash.

She was transported to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for observation and assessment, according to Fortin.

LCSO responded to the scene providing coverage for the Wiscasset Police Department. The Wiscasset Fire Department and Wiscasset Ambulance Service also responded.

The intersection was open to traffic again within an hour.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

