Truck Crashes Into House in Somerville

A blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck crashed into a house on Turner Ridge Road in Somerville the afternoon of Saturday, May 22, leaving the driver with a serious head injury and both the truck and the home with significant damage.

Gage J. Gagnon, 23, of Belfast, was driving east on Turner Ridge Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He struck a tree, then ran into the house and an attached deck at 3208 Turner Ridge Road before the truck came to rest, according to Cpl. Jeremiah Wesbrock, of the Maine State Police.

Delta Ambulance took Gagnon to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta. His condition was not immediately available.

Wesbrock said that Gagnon got out of the car and started running before falling to the ground in the driveway, where first responders found him.

Wesbrock said the investigation is ongoing, but police suspect that Gagnon was under the influence of drugs. A search warrant will be sought to test Gagnon’s blood.

The homeowner, Rob Prescott, was on the roof of the house working when the truck struck the house, moving it about 2 feet, he said. He said he didn’t fall because he was strapped onto the roof.

Prescott estimated that the truck was traveling about 55 or 60 miles per hour.

The Somerville Fire Department was dispatched by Lincoln County Communications at 12:49 p.m. Somerville firefighters cleared the scene but were dispatched again, along with the Whitefield Fire Department, about an hour later after Delta Ambulance reported that Gagnon said another person had been driving the vehicle.

But the Maine State Police used a K-9 unit to verify that only one person was in the vehicle when it crashed.

