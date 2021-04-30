Two Bridges Inmate Dies After Medical Emergency

A 23-year-old female inmate at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset died after a medical emergency on Thursday, April 29, according to a press release from the jail.

Rochelle R. Warren died at about 10:41 p.m., according to the press release and a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. An autopsy was conducted the morning of Friday, April 30 and did not find anything suspicious, the spokesperson said.

In accordance with the jail’s standard procedure, the Maine State Police are conducting an investigation.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss did not know whether Warren’s death has any connection to a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail and did not think that information would be released due to federal privacy law.

Past references to court cases involving Warren in The Lincoln County News give her town of residence as Dresden. She was on probation for a 2019 conviction for burglary in Lincoln County, according to the Maine Department of Corrections, but it is not clear why she was at Two Bridges on Thursday.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

