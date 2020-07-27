Volene D. Creamer, 69, died July 22, 2020 to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Volene was born in Rockland on Feb. 3, 1951 to parents Gerald Delano and Doris Weaver Delano.

Volene lived in Friendship, bonding with her special aunt, Josephine Austin, who always looked after her while she was growing up. She was a member of the graduating class of 1969 at Medomak Valley High School, where she was inducted into the National Honor Society. Volene was a farmer’s wife, driving the tractors, tending the fields, and working the farm stand at Creamer’s Farm in Benton. Volene also worked for a while at GTE Sylvania in Waldoboro. After the death of her first husband, Howard Bennett, she married Kerwin Creamer on Feb. 1, 1975.

Volene enjoyed making afghans and doilies for everyone, arranging flowers, and decorating cakes, along with doing clothing alterations for family and friends. The family recalls Volene’s love of decorating the house for the different seasons and especially holidays. Volene so enjoyed attending the Word of Life Church in Waldoboro.

Volene will be remembered as being a strong, detailed person who had the vision to look at anything and could decorate it to make it look nice.

Volene was predeceased by her parents, along with her first husband, Howard Bennett. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Kerwin E. Creamer of Waldoboro; daughter, Robin Bennett of Augusta; son, Christopher Creamer of Benton, N.H.; sister, Norma Staples of Warren; brothers, Larry Delano of Rockland, and Ronald Weaver of Rockport. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Thomas Creamer of Benton, N.H., Samantha Catterall of Waldoboro, Zachary Catterall of New Hampshire, and Tyler Catterall of Vermont.

A graveside service for Volene will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 1 p.m., where she will be laid to rest in the East Union Cemetery, Miller Road, Union, with Pastor Tom Rawley officiating.

To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com. Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

