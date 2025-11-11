A. Jeanette Achorn, 95, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2025.

Jeanette was born on New Year’s Day 1930 in Boothbay Harbor to Douglas and Arneta (Crocker) Pinkham. Jeanette grew up in the Boothbay Region and attended Boothbay schools. She graduated from Farmington State Teacher’s College in 1952, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Phi sorority. Soon after graduation, she married Cedric Achorn, who was home on leave from the Air Force. Together they lived in Vienna, Austria, where Cedric was stationed for two years before returning to Waldoboro to raise their daughter and son, Debbie and Alva.

Jeanette taught school in Warren, Washington, and Waldoboro for 33 years, touching the lives of countless students. She was an active member of the Waldoboro Woman’s Club, National Education Association, and Delta Kappa Gamma. She enjoyed knitting and generously donated many hats and mittens to Toys for Tots and other local charities. She had a lifelong love of birds and found joy in watching them visit her feeder.

Jeanette was predeceased by her parents; and beloved husband of 61 years, Cedric, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2014; and by her brothers, Roscoe and Alfred; and sister, Suzanne.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie King and husband, Christopher, of Atlantic Beach, Fla.; her son, Alva Achorn and his partner, Irene Tucker, of Auburn; grandchildren, Adam King and wife, Amanda, of Atlantic Beach, Fla., Justin King and wife, Ruth, of Indian Trail, N.C., Jacob Achorn and wife, Stephany, of Smyrna, Ga., Kate Dunstun and husband, Keith, of Bristol, Megan Achorn and partner, Brandon DeCloux, of Bremen; her brother, David Pinkham and wife, Irene, of Vernon, Conn.; along with 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14 at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A private graveside service will be held for the family.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Indian School, P.O. Box 89, Chamberlain, SD 57325.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Achorn family, please visit Jeanette’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

