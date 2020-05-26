Aaron Levine, of Westwood, formerly of Needham, Mass. and Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at age 99.

For 58 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Mildred (Stone) Levine. He is the father of Barbara and Robert Goodman of Newton, Mass., and Susan Randall of Belgrade Lakes; grandfather of Amy Goodman Sanders, Seth and Jenni Goodman; and great-grandfather of Maya and Hannah Sanders and Elliot Goodman.

In the late 1970s, he and Mildred built a second home on Damariscotta Lake which was a source of great joy for him and his family. After retiring from his career as a public/industrial relations specialist, Aaron pursued a career teaching journalism college-level courses well into his 90s. Over several years, he wrote articles for The Lincoln County News about local figures and their connection/contributions to the Lincoln County community. He enjoyed interviewing his subjects, learning about their life journeys, and reading his published stores. He had many hobbies and interests including photography, swimming, sailing, and growing raspberries.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cancer Center Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

