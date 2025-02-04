Abbie Ann Roberts, 94, of Nobleboro, passed away on Feb. 2, 2025. She was born in Waltham, Mass. on Jan. 15, 1931, to Robert and Clarissa Henry.

She attended Chandler School of Business. She married Samuel Roberts on Aug. 11, 1951, and they had 67 adventurous years together, before Sam’s passing in 2018.

She was the editor and managing editor of The Lincoln County News for almost 20 years. She was a past secretary of the Maine Press Association (MPA), and also belonged to the New England Press Association. She traveled extensively with the International Press Study Mission. Abbie and Sam were inducted into the MPA Hall of Fame in 2002.

She helped start the Central Lincoln County Ambulance, and was one of the institutions’ first attendants, and she was the first bookkeeper of the organization.

She grew up in the Depression and knew how to stretch a dollar.

She was a Girl Scout leader. She was a member of the Damariscotta- Newcastle Lions Club (Lioness also), the Damariscotta Historical Society, and was a former Massasoit Engine Company Fire Fly. She worked on the Miles Memorial League Hospital League Rummage Sales for years. She was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, where she was a member of the church Guild.

She enjoyed knitting, and making crafts for the church fairs. She knitted beautiful sweaters and hats for family members.

Abbie was a huge Boston sports fan, and often stayed up late to watch her beloved Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots play. As a child she would sneak off to Fenway Park in Boston to watch a Red Sox game.

She loved reminiscing about Waltham with friends and family.

After retirement, she and Sam were snowbirds to the Isle of Palms in South Carolina, where she enjoyed spending time with the many “keenagers” they met there. They enjoyed RV’ing and traveling to Alaska and Florida.

Abbie was a special friend and donor to the Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce and Information Bureau.

She is survived by four children: daughter, Beverley Andrews and husband, Tom, of Bucksport; daughter, Deborah Rix and husband, Buff, of Chugiak, Alaska; son, Christopher and wife, Paula, of Damariscotta; and daughter, Frances, of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Melissa Andrews and husband, Dennis Morelli, of Palermo, Alice Milan and husband, Kyle, of Old Town, John Roberts and wife, Kristen, of Damariscotta, Allan Roberts and wife, Allison, of Damariscotta, Katrina Rix and husband, Evan Hinton, of Seward, Alaska, and Anna Rix and husband, Christian Coe, of Fairbanks, Alaska; and step-grandchildren, John Brown and wife, Stephanie, of New Hampshire, and Alexa Harris and husband, Derrick, of Texas; and six great-grandchildren, Matthew, Thomas, James and Michaela Roberts, and Everett and Andrew Milan; and three step-grandchildren, Killian Brown, and Vivienne and Johanna Harris.

A service to remember Abbie will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A reception will follow the service, also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Abbie’s memory to the Damariscotta Historical Society, P.O. Box 1154, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or the Ecumenical Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

