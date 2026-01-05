Abigail Jane Thomas, 41, of Corinth, was taken from this world on the morning of Dec. 27, 2025.

Abigail, queen of Bubbazee, was born on Dec. 1, 1984 to Karen Stanley and Scott Harris in Damariscotta. It was the first day of shrimp season, and she was named for a big gale that kept the fisherman from going out that day. She was raised in South Bristol, attending primary school at South Bristol School, and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle in 2003. She moved to Corinth in 2017, where she resided with her husband and son.

Abigail was preceded in death by her father, Scott Harris.

She is survived by her husband, John Swan; her son, Christopher Winchenbach; her mother, Karen Stanley; and stepfather, Donald Stanley II; brothers, Eric Belcher and Nathan Belcher; sisters, Sarah Stanley and Iris Stanley; stepbrother, Donald Stanley III; stepsister, Jessica Skinner; and a large extended family.

A time to gather and remember Abby will be held from 2-4 p.m., with a sharing of stories at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A celebration of life will immediately follow the remembrance from 4-6 p.m. at the Oysterhead Lounge (upstairs at the Newcastle Publick House) in Newcastle.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

