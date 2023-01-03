Ada Duncan, formerly Ada Hall, passed peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Damariscotta, on Dec. 28, 2022. Ada’s remarkable life started in Nobleboro on Christmas of 1928, born to Chester and Marion (Vaughan) Hall.

Ada and her two sisters, Dorothy (Hall) Castner and Barbara (Hall) Baldwin, were all raised and schooled in Nobleboro. Ada graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1946 as valedictorian of her class and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in education from Gorham State Teachers College, now University of Southern Maine. Following college, Ada went on to teach elementary school in Maine and then Missoula, Mon., where she met and married the love of her life, Clyde Duncan.

Clyde and Ada made their way to Michigan, where Ada continued to teach and raise her two sons, Paul and Michael Duncan. Following Clyde and Ada’s retirement, they returned to Ada’s beautiful Maine, living once again in the same Nobleboro family home that she was born in.

Always concerned for others, Ada was a tireless volunteer and supporter of many charities and community works throughout her life, she was especially fond of the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle. Ada truly enjoyed the simple things in life, like gardening, bird-watching, walking and hiking, crosswords, taking in the beauty of Pemaquid Point, and she was a voracious reader of books.

Ada’s rock-solid foundation throughout her life was her family, friends, and deep Christian faith. Like previous generations of her Nobleboro Hall family, Ada was active in her beloved church, First Baptist Church of Nobleboro, since her childhood.

Ada is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Clyde; son, Michael Duncan; sisters, Dorothy Castner and Barbara Baldwin, husband Earl.

She is survived by her son, Paul Duncan; nieces, Cynthia Tidwell, husband Christopher, and Nancy Trevino, husband Javier; nephew, Mark Castner, wife Robin; niece, Martha Breau, husband Edward; niece, Ellen Campbell; nephew, Ralph Baldwin, wife Carole; and brother-in-law, John Castner.

A springtime memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Nobleboro on a date to be announced.

Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Nobleboro, P.O. Box 35, Nobleboro, ME 04555 or the Ecumenical Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04543. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

