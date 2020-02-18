Adam Thomas Curtis, 35, of Bunker Hill, W.Va., passed away Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Born Oct. 23, 1984 in Altus, Okla., he is the son of Chester R. Curtis Jr. and Brenda E. (Cushing) Curtis. Adam grew up on various Air Force bases before graduating from West Springfield High School in 2008 and then from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with Honors and was listed in Who’s Who Among Students at American Universities and Colleges. Adam was also an Eagle Scout. He loved creating algorithms, studying foreign languages and religions, and enjoyed studying ancient history.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by son, Calvin; and brother, Andrew R. Curtis.

He leaves behind his uncle, Danny and Carolyn Curtis of Seattle, Wash.; aunts, Beth and Steve Drake of Nobleboro, Kathie Curtis of Walpole, Mary and Doug Dodge of Walpole, Jane Curtis of Tampa, Fla., and Annette Foster of Licking, Mo.; and many cousins.

Service and interment are private.

Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.

