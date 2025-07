Adam Tyler Benner, 39, of Bristol, passed away on July 28, 2025.

A funeral service for Adam will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St.,Waldoboro.

A full obituary will be published when available. To share a memory or online condolence, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

