Adelaide Albright, 27, of Waldoboro, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. Born Gavin Stephens on March 12, 1998 to John and Becky Stephens, Addi was the baby of the family for a long time.

Always quick-witted, Addi could lighten the mood in any room and create silence where none existed with a one-liner or a pun. Addi enjoyed holidays with extended family, Dr. Who marathons, a great debate, and playing Magic the Gathering tournaments with friends and siblings. Addi never enjoyed sports but loved games, favorites were chess, Monopoly, Risk, and beating the parents at games of hearts and spades.

Addi attended Lincolnville Central School, enjoyed a year attending Islesboro Central School through their magnet program, and was homeschooled for high school. Travel was a favorite pastime, enjoying several cruises over the years along with family road trips to Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Canada, and other adventures.

Always an animal lover, Addi was especially fond of cats, and the forever favorite was Mr. Fluffikins. Addi enjoyed a trip to Dunkin for a strawberry coolatta while treating whichever sibling offered up the ride.

Addi’s favorite place to be was Seattle, Wash. and plans always loomed to return someday. Returning to Maine in 2023 after having lived in Seattle for a couple years, Addi had a renewed interest in getting to know the lord and would read the Bible and seek out understanding through great discussions and debate with those willing, especially Dad.

Predeceased by maternal grandfather, William Nason; paternal grandparents, John Stephens Sr. and Brenda Rivers; uncle, Bobby Robbins; cousin, Thorin Robbins; and infant sister, Emily Stephens. In addition to parents, Addi is survived by grandparents, Donald and Gail Moody, of Lincolnville; aunts, Linda Meservey and Renee Moody, of Camden, Anita Robbins, of Vassalboro; and siblings: Dustin Stephens, of Belfast; Freya Love, of Camden; Jordan Tassi and her husband, Michael, and their children Brayden, Mason, and Roman; Noah Stephens; Lexi Gillespie and her husband, Joe; Amaya Stephens and Dallas Stephens, all of Waldoboro. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and friends will miss Addi’s presence. All of our lives have changed forever.

In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to your local animal shelter in Addi’s memory.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, at Safe Harbor Community Chapel, at 50 Mill St. in Waldoboro.

Suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, ME 04345.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: staplesfuneralhome.com.

