Adelaide M. Weymouth, of West Gardiner, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at the age of 93.

Adelaide was born on Nov. 24, 1931, in Waldoboro. She was the daughter of Edwin and Ruby (Walter) Miller, one of seven children. She graduated from Waldoboro High School. She went on to receive a nursing degree from the University of Maine. Later she studied to receive her psychiatric-mental health nursing certification. On July 4, 1959, Adelaide married Norman E. Weymouth and together they raised two children, residing in Manchester prior to settling in West Gardiner in 1977.

Adelaide worked for over three decades as a nurse at the VA medical center in Togus. Early in her career she worked as a ward nurse; later she became a psychiatric nurse, helping council and monitor patients. After retiring from the VA, Adelaide explored the world. Her trip to Europe was highlighted by an outing to Turkey. Her travels culminated in a three-week expedition to Australia and New Zealand.

Adelaide took great pride in her flower garden, spending hours planting, weeding, and watering. In the colder months, Adelaide loved to sit next to her Queen Atlantic cook stove; as anyone who ever visited would attest, she kept a very hot fire.

Adelaide was a longtime member of the Manchester Community Church. She would work tirelessly on the annual rummage sales. She served as church treasurer for many years. Adelaide really enjoyed the fellowship and friendship she found in the church; every month she looked forward to the ladies group event.

While Norman and her family were her first love, a very close second would have to be her little cottage in Friendship. She purchased the spot in 1956 and later built her little cottage. She would spend countless hours reading on the deck. She loved to explore the shore in her kayak, always keeping a careful eye on the tide.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Norman Weymouth; her son, Edward; and siblings, Gerald Miller, Eleanor Payne, Conrad Miller, Clarissa Achorn, Elizabeth Sproul, and William Miller.

She is survived by her son, Andrew Weymouth, of West Gardiner; two grandchildren, Aiden Weymouth, of Scarborough, and Edward Weymouth, of Middleton, N.H.; and one great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Hope Weymouth, of Middleton, N.H.

Memorial donations may be made to the Manchester Community Church, 21 Readfield Road, Manchester, ME 04351.

