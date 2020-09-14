A graveside service for Adney M. Peck Jr., who passed away on July 9, 2020, will be held at the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome, masks are required.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
