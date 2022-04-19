Alan B. Cheney, 80 of Bristol, passed away on the afternoon of April 17, 2022 at the Sussman Memorial Hospice House in Rockport.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Friday, April 29 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

