Alan Francis Shea Jr., 41, passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of Jan. 28, 2026 from complications following a recent open-heart surgery.

Alan was born on June 17, 1984 in Englewood, N.J., to Alan and Ruthann Shea. He grew up in Bergenfield, N.J. before later moving to Jefferson. He graduated from Erskine Academy in the class of 2002. Following graduation, Alan attended the University of Southern Maine and went on to work for many years at Bath Iron Works.

Alan will be remembered for his love of history, his unwavering belief that ketchup belongs on everything, and his infectious smile.

Alan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Lorraine Shea; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Hickman; and his aunts, Mary Shea and Alison LaMagna.

He is survived by his parents, Alan Sr. and Ruthann Shea; his brothers, Nicholas Shea and wife, Sarah, and Patrick Shea and wife, Lindsey; his niece and nephews, Madelynn, Michael, Rowan, and Rhett; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A time of visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 6 from 4-6 p.m. at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

