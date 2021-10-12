Alan Frank Kertesz, 78, passed away on the afternoon of Oct. 9, 2021 at the LincolnHealth-Miles Campus in Damariscotta. Born on June 13, 1943 in Perth Amboy, N.J., he was the son of Sophie and Frank Kertesz. He raised his family in Atlantic Highlands, N.J. and worked as a union carpet installer for 45 years. He spent the last three years living with his family in South Bristol.

Alan loved the outdoors almost as much as he loved his family. An avid freshwater fisherman, he took great joy in the silence of an early morning canoe ride, a walk in the woods, or a day spent leisurely with a pole in hand. He would point out different birds or animals before any of us would even notice them. He spent many of those days with his best friend, Paul.

Typically a man of few words, when he was with friends and family, he loved to talk about the nuances of Christianity and his take on the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. If you knew him, you almost knew it by heart. He would have made a great priest. I can still hear mom saying to him, “Enough Al, no one wants to hear it” making us all smile.

He taught us all to live in the moment, in the quiet, just loving nature. Always grateful. Alan was wonderfully inventive – a true maker; he loved reading, sketching, and making art out of stained glass and copper. We like to think he passed his passion for art and his creative spirit down to us.

Alan was predeceased by his parents; and his spouse, the love of his life, Mary Ellen Kertesz, who passed away in 2018.

He is survived by his much loved children, Melissa and Jay Glendinning and Jarrett and Lisa Kertesz; grandchildren, Cory, Madeline, Finn, Rohan, Nuala and Ian; great-grandchildren, Luke, Sheppard, Nova, Logan and Cayden; and his good friend and cousin, Joe.

He was so kind and gentle and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

