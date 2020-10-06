Alan George Alexander, 92, went to Heaven on Sept. 28, 2020, at his Monmouth home, of kidney failure. Alan and his identical twin brother, Philip Lincoln Alexander Sr., were born at home in Dresden, seven months premature, on Jan. 23, 1928, to Leonard Sr. and Nettie Mae (Call) Alexander.

Alan attended Dresden schools and graduated from Bridge Academy in 1947. During World War II he served in the USA reserves. He worked for Central Maine Power 36 years.

In 1957 Alan accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. Alan was a deacon at Winter Street Baptist Church, Gardiner, many years. He joined Victory Baptist Church in 1977 and was a faithful, dedicated member, serving five different preachers 44 years and serving as church treasurer for 28 years.

Alan married Edith Ellen (Tapley) Baker on Jan. 15, 1983 at Winter Street Baptist Church. They were married 37 wonderful years, always working together whatever the task.

Alan is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Diane Lynn Alexander; brother, Leonard Jr. and wife Barbara Alexander; nephew, Leonard Alexander; brother, Bruce Alexander Sr.; sisters-in-law, Doris Alexander and Sharon Tapley; stepdaughter, Barbara (Baker) Cassie; and first wife, Sandra (Flaherty) Alexander.

Alan is survived by his beloved Edith; son, Steven (Joan) Alexander; grandson, Luke Alexander; twin, Philip Alexander; sister-in-law, Marjorie Alexander; brother-in-law, Frank Tapley; stepdaughters, Mary Lou Stephans, Gayle (Steven) Rice, and Jeanne Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10 at Victory Baptist Church, 1170 U.S. Route 202, Winthrop, at 1 p.m. There will be no gathering after the service. A private burial will be held by the family at the Alexander Cemetery, Chelsea.

Donations may be sent in memory of Alan Alexander to Victory Baptist Church, 1170 U.S. Route 202, Winthrop, ME 04364.

