Alan James McLaughlin, 79, died May 21, 2026 at his home in Edgecomb. Alan was born April 19, 1947 in New Haven, Conn. to James McLaughlin and Stella Babine McLaughlin. He grew up and attended local schools in Abington, Mass.

Alan graduated from Northeastern University in Boston in the class of 1970. He worked as a tax preparer in Boston for a few years before moving to Boothbay Harbor, where he continued his career.

Alan served in the U.S. Navy from 1981-1985. He volunteered with the local American Legion to place flags on veterans’ graves every Memorial Day. He also volunteered with the local Alcohol Anonymous group. Alan was very active in martial arts becoming a first degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Alan was predeceased by his parents; and by his wife, Marika Jannson McLaughlin.

A memorial service to celebrate Alan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 30 at the Hall Funeral Home, at 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Newcastle.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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