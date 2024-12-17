Alan Wilson Zeller II, lovingly known as Chops, passed away peacefully at home in Newcastle, on Dec. 15, 2024. Born on May 23, 1957 in Hanover, N.H., Chops lived a life defined by resilience, kindness, and a boundless zest for life.

Chops’ early years were shaped by his rich and diverse educational experiences. He attended the American School in Kabul, Afghanistan, the British School in Accra, Ghana, and Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. These formative years gave him a global perspective and fostered his warm and inclusive nature.

In 1979, an automobile accident left Chops with limited mobility. Undeterred, he embraced life with remarkable courage and achieved milestones that inspired all who knew him. He graduated from the University of Southern Maine in 1985, demonstrating his unyielding determination and commitment to personal growth.

Chops married Mary McLoon, of Newcastle, and together they raised their daughter, Holly Zeller, in Newcastle. He also shared a loving bond with his stepdaughter, Jessica Lapping, of Charlotte, N.C.

Throughout his life, Chops worked at Central Maine Power (CMP) and WEX, bringing dedication and positivity to his roles. He was a lifetime member of Kappa Delta Phi Fraternity, where he was known for his humor, loyalty, and ability to bring people together. Chops also participated actively in Maine Handicapped Skiing, embracing adventure and demonstrating that obstacles could be overcome with perseverance and passion.

Above all, Chops will be remembered for his good nature, generosity, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Whether offering support, sharing a laugh, or simply lending an ear, he touched countless lives in profound and meaningful ways.

Chops is survived by his loving daughter, Holly Zeller; and his stepdaughter, Jessica Lapping. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank Zeller, of Nobleboro, George Zeller, of Warrensville, N.C., Robert Zeller, of Boston, Mass.; and his sister, Sarah Zeller, of Newcastle; as well as numerous friends and extended family members.

Chops’ resilience, kindness, and spirit leave an enduring legacy. His ability to triumph over adversity and live life fully will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A celebration of Chops’ life will be held in the spring of 2025. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation, P.O. Box 853, Bethel, ME 04217; or a charity of your choice in his honor.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

