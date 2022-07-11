Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Albert ‘Al’ W. Lindholm Service Announcement

at

Albert “Al” W. Lindholm, III, 61, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the evening of July 6, 2022.

A celebration of Al’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m., with a sharing of words at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 at The 1812 Farm in Bristol.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^