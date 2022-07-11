Albert “Al” W. Lindholm, III, 61, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the evening of July 6, 2022.

A celebration of Al’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m., with a sharing of words at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 at The 1812 Farm in Bristol.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

