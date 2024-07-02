Albert “Bud” Leon Pinkham Jr., 67, of Wiscasset, passed away on June 26, 2024 at home with family.

Born in Gardiner, on June 18, 1957, Bud was one of 10 children, born to Albert L. and Iona M. Pinkham, and proudly served as the big brother in the family. He attended school in Woolwich and began digging worms at a young age alongside his parents and brother.

Bud had various endeavors, including sprints of working in maintenance at Bath Iron Works, as a skilled mechanic at Midas, and being self-employed for many years working as a worm digger, mechanic, hauling cars, scrapping metal, and working in the woods with his brother, Mike.

He met his longtime partner, Starr Hersom, in 1973, and after a decade of love and adventure, he married her on his birthday, June 18, 1983, in a small ceremony in downtown Wiscasset. They enjoyed over 50 years together. The family would often laugh about the possibility of a “triple threat” of celebrations, with birthday, anniversary, and Father’s Day all falling on the same day.

They also spent a lot of time with his siblings and cousins attending Christmas parties, piling into the car for drive-in movies, burning tires outside his mom’s house, and hanging out on Main Street blaring his favorite tunes.

He was fond of his years of being a part of bowling leagues, bonding with family and friends at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick. He loved cooking for a crowd. His signature biscuits being the most sought-after item at Thanksgiving get-togethers. Everyone in the family always looked forward to Bud’s cooking.

Bud’s lifelong passion was stock car racing at Wiscasset Raceway/Speedway and began at age 13 helping his father in building the #24 sportsman race car. As the years passed he and his son, Bill, shared the thrill of racing, building and competing in the #5 Super Street and Late Model. His daughter, Grace, also briefly raced the inherited #24, and continues to attend races every Saturday night.

He is predeceased by his parents, Albert L. and Iona M. Pinkham; and his brother and friend, Michael D. Pinkham Sr., of Wiscasset.

He is survived by his wife, Starr; son, Albert Pinkham III and his partner, Kelly Willey; daughter, Grace and her husband, Paul Ishak; several grandchildren and great-grand children.

He is also survived by his siblings: Kathleen (Greg) Ward, of Dresden, Karen Pinkham and her partner, Christopher Hersom, of Damariscotta, Alan (Dorothy) Pinkham, of Dexter, Lois Leask, of Woolwich, Frederick Pinkham, of Wiscasset, Stephanie Pinkham and her partner, David Lavoie, of Pittston, Tina Pinkham and her partner, Jeffery Howard, of Wiscasset, and Ernest (Jennifer) Pinkham, of Harpswell; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at Daigle Funeral Home in Bath on Monday, July 8, from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Dresden, on Tuesday July 9 at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bud’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/ways-to-give.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

