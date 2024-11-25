A month shy of his 90th birthday, Albert C. Sirois passed away on Nov. 19, 2024, at home surrounded by those who loved him. He was born in Salem, Mass. on Dec. 14, 1934. He was the son of Grace I. Sirois and Albert R. Sirois.

Al graduated from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy with a focus on engineering. During the Korean Conflict, he was 2nd Officer aboard the Merchant Ship American Scout, transporting goods and ammunition to various parts of the Pacific. When the draft board called, he joined the Navy. He served as a communications officer aboard the USS Ticonderoga CVA-14. Following his discharge as a lieutenant, he joined the Naval Reserve.

Before starting his own company, Linekin Industries, he worked for the Joseph Bertrum Co. as a manufacturer’s representative and at Maine Yankee as chief instrument engineer.

Homeland Security used Al’s skills as a ham radio operator to coordinate emergency communications in Lincoln County. He was also a Marine/Navy Affiliate NNNOWNA.

In sports, Al was known as the arm man. He was a quarterback in high school and a pitcher in college. He had a lifelong love for tennis. He was a member of United States Tennis Association and a tennis coach. Sailing was another one of his joys. His last boat, the Barnacle, is still on its mooring without its captain.

Al recently received the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Republic of Korea. He was a member of The Instrument Society of America, the YMCA, and the American Legion Post No. 36.

Al had a smile for everyone, and when asked how he was, he always answered “I’m dancing.” He and his wife, Shirley, were known as the “Valentine Couple” (shorturl.at/o7stV).

Al is survived by his wife of 23 years, Shirley Sirois; daughters, Suzanne Harmon and Jeanne Patrizi; sons, Stephen, Russell, and Ray Sirois; brother, Ronald Sirois; nephews, David and Scott Sirois; in-laws, Ed Harmon, Barbara, Ruth, Jen, Kim, and Shelly Sirois; and seven grandchildren.

Al was predeceased by his first wife, Agnes Sirois.

A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 at 10 a.m. A reception will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Boothbay V.E.T.S., P.O. Box 260, Boothbay, ME 04537.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

