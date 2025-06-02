“Have you heard the one about the talking dog?” Doug Craig, who died May 3, 2025, of old age (and an ailing heart) had an arsenal of old-school jokes he loved to repeat. A man whose character was defined by dry humor, sharp wit, and a tender soul, Doug prided himself on an unwavering dedication to honesty, truth, and the rule of law.

A resident of both New Harbor, and White Plains, N.Y., at the time of his death, Doug lived for 39 years in Scarsdale, N.Y. (Edgemont) where he and his wife Nancy raised their children. Doug was born in Elmira, N.Y., on May 1, 1933. He attended Philips Academy (Andover); studied physics at Harvard (class of 1955); served as an officer in the Navy (First Lieutenant); and attended Cornell Law School (class of 1960).

After a brief stint at the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, D.C., Doug worked for more than five decades in corporate law and private practice, including Casey, Lane & Mittendorf; US Industries; and finally Craig & Ells.

He was passionate about Midcoast Maine, where he spent much of his retirement, and he never met a gin martini he didn’t like (as long as it was straight up, with an olive and a “soupcon” of Vermouth).

Doug was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Carol Klinke Craig, of Madison, Wis.; and is survived by his two sons, Tom (Shannon) Craig, and Tim (Christine) Craig; five grandchildren, Julien, Sophia, Nicolas, Olive, and Isla; and his devoted later-in-life partner, Susan Riemer Sacks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

