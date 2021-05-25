Albert Hochstein passed away on May 7, 2021 at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

Albert was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1930. His parents were Nathan and Sylvia Hochstein and he had a sister named Rose. He was an adventurous young man who, in one of his careers, sold art across the United States. He developed a business as a traveling textile salesman after moving to Maine in the 1970s and continued that through the late 1990s.

Before moving to Maine permanently, Albert summered in the Midcoast area and had a love of fishing. He enjoyed traveling and was especially fond of his winters in Southern California. He played billiards, watched sports, and enjoyed social gatherings with his network of friends.

Albert is predeceased by his family; as well as his close friends, Galen Collamore Sr., Maxine Hillman, and Charlie Hillman. He will be remembered fondly by Mary and Ken Smale, Alan and Dianne Poland, Galen Collamore Jr., Leroy and Mary Genthner, and Eugene and Kim Harrington. Al was grateful for the care and support he received at Pen Bay Medical Center at the end of his life.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

