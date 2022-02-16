Albert Lowell Greenleaf, 78, of Boothbay Harbor, died on Feb. 8, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. He was born Nov. 30, 1943 in Boothbay Harbor to Lowell and Edna Langley Greenleaf. Albert attended Barter’s Island schools and graduated from Boothbay Region High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War.

Albert was the owner and electrician of Albert Greenleaf Electric. He was well known as “Short Circuit” to many of his local customers and friends throughout the Boothbay region. Albert took pride in hanging the winter Christmas lights around town for many years as a member of the Boothbay Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Albert was a devoted volunteer to the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department.

Albert enjoyed playing golf, cribbage, poker, and riding around town taking in the sights and seeing friends. He enjoyed hanging out at the police station talking to his good friend, Chief Hasch. He also enjoyed spending winters in Englewood, Fla. with his wife, Cleo, staying at his hunting camp, watching Hallmark movies, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Cleo R. Greenleaf, of Boothbay Harbor; daughter, Stacey A. Miller and her husband, George Friant, of Boothbay Harbor; sons, Brett R. Miller, of Yarmouth, and Robert Belzer Greenleaf and his wife Manuela, of Schornsheim, Germany; grandchildren, Nathaniel O. Friant and Kathryne A. Friant, of Boothbay Harbor; Aidan R. Miller and Camden R. Miller, of Yarmouth, and Julia Belzer Greenleaf, of Schornsheim, Germany; brother, Robert Greenleaf and his wife, Debbie, of Trevett; nephew, Alan Greenleaf and his wife, Dana, of Topsham; and niece, Karen Salatino and her husband, Chris, of Boothbay.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 with a time of sharing memories at 7:30 p.m. at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in the spring.

Contributions in Albert’s memory may be made to LincolnHealth Primary Care Damariscotta c/o Development Office, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

