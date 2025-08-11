Albert Martin Severson, 92, of Waldoboro, passed away Aug. 4, 2025. Albert was born June 14, 1933 in Waldoboro to Andrew Martin Severson and Gertrude Haskell Severson. He grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1955.

Albert served in the U.S. Army before marrying the love of his life, Roselin Bramhall, in 1956. He then became a printing pressman, first in Rockland, then Waltham, Mass., and finally in Hudson, Mass.

After moving back to Maine in 1971, he established his construction business, Independent Builders, where he embraced his passion for construction until he retired. He was a member of the Advent Christian Church in Friendship, loved antique cars, reading, history, and watching westerns.

Albert was a family man and beloved by his family.

He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Paula Jean; son, Dwayne; sister, Rachel Simmons; and brothers, Mitt and Howard Severson.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Roselin Bramhall Severson, of Waldoboro; daughter, Cherie Hunter, of Waldoboro; son, Larry Severson and wife, Mary, of Crescent City, Calif.; son, Dan Severson and wife, Kelly, of Rollinsford, N.H.; daughter-in-law, Andrea Severson; and brother, Douglas Severson and wife, Joan, of Waldoboro. Also, by his eight grandchildren, Sarah Johnson and her husband, Shane, Kelsi Fitzpatrick and her husband, Ryan, Heather Severson and her partner, Leon Wagner, Kristi Severson and her partner, Joe Gagne, Kerri Severson, Steele Severson, Macie Severson, Emmy Severson; and great-granddaughter, Ayla Fitzpatrick.

A graveside service to celebrate Albert’s life will be held at Harbor Cemetery in Friendship on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

