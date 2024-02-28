Albert Rudolph Kaufmann Jr., of Nobleboro, died Feb. 24, 2024 in Newcastle. Albert was born Dec. 22, 1938 in Cambridge, Mass. to Dr. Albert R. Kaufmann Sr. and Gertrude Moakler Kaufmann. He attended local schools in Massachusetts and graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy in Pine Beach, N.J. in 1956.

He moved to Maine in 1959 when he was 21. He worked for Roland Bragg and Prock Marine before starting his own logging company. He also worked for Great Northern Paper Co. from 1972-1973. Later in his career he sold firewood, and worked for the post office.

He was a member of many organizations including the Maine Forest Products Council, Northern Logging Association, American Pulpwood Association, and the Patten Lumbermen’s Museum as a sustaining member. Albert spoke at the Maine Forest Forum, and was a great steward of the woods. He promoted safe camping and Forest Fire Prevention.

Albert enjoyed camping, fly-fishing, hunting, butchering, and smoking meats and fish. He also enjoyed hiking, reading, church activities, lobstering, cutting firewood, and mowing his lawn to perfection. He went back to the Catholic Church in 1998. He was a 4th degree knight in the Knights of Columbus, and he was also a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Christian Seniors Association. He was very generous in his later years, donating his blood faithfully, and gave to many organizations.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Nancy Strathearn; and wife Janette.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindy L. Kaufmann, of Waldoboro, Karen L. Libby, of Nobleboro; son, Karl A. Kaufmann and his wife, Jan, of Union; sisters, Anne Kaufmann, of Santa Rosa, N.M. and Joan Moore and her husband, Steve, of Springfield, Vt.; granddaughters, Darcy Lindahl, Gretchen Libby, and Charotte Libby; three great-granddaughters, a great grandson, a niece, and two nephews

Friends are welcome to join the family for a wake from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at St. Patrick’s Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, in Newcastle.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

