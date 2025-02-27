It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Aldeverd “Al” L. Robbins, who departed this world on Feb. 23, 2025 at Maine General in Augusta with his loving wife, Myrna, by his side. Al was born on June 7, 1956 in Hope, to Aldeverd M. and Louise (Collins) Robbins. Al lived a life filled with dedication to his family, community, and passions.

Al graduated from Camden Rockport High School in the class of 1974 and earned his bachelor’s degree from E.M.V.T.I. Throughout his life, he worked for various local farms including the Mink Farm and Millay Farm during his younger years. In his adult years, Al found fulfillment in a distinguished career that included roles at National Sea Product, Fuller’s GMC-Cadillac, and as a supervisor for the Maine Department of Transportation. He also contributed to the community by driving a van for RSU 40 and operating Robbins Auto sales.

Al was an active community member. He served on school boards in Camden and Appleton and was a valued member of the committee for the new high school in Camden. His dedication extended to his involvement with the Union Masonic Lodge No. 31, the Shriners, and the Elks Lodge where his love for baseball showed through as he participated in the Elks softball league. He enjoyed coaching softball and baseball for both his children and others in the community, as well as cheering on the Red Sox each season. He also had a passion for bowling and enjoyed competing in tournaments alongside first wife Doreen all around the state of Maine, at Depatsy’s Lanes in Waldoboro, and later at Oakland Park Lanes in Rockport.

Al enjoyed his camp time up north. First, in Greenville for many years with family and friends, where he worked a lobster roll cart at the annual “Fly-In” as well as at the Maine Lobster Festival. Later in life Al enjoyed camp with Myrna in Lily Bay where they shared their wedding vows and enjoyed various “camp like” activities such as four wheeling, jeeping, snowmobiling, fishing, and boating. He also found great joy and solace in simple activities such as watching the sunset with his wife by his side or taking his beloved dogs for a swim.

Al was a family man and enjoyed any time spent alongside his wife, children, grandchildren, and friends. Whether he was manning the grill, or riding his beloved tractor, his laugh was contagious, his humor was unmatched, and he could make anyone around him smile and find the best in anything they were doing. This will be immensely missed.

Al is predeceased by his parents; first wife of 39 years, Doreen Robbins, in 2020; and his mother and father in-law, Donna and Ralph Thorndike.

Al is survived by his loving wife, Myrna Robbins; son, Darren Robbins and his significant other, Jennessa Tyler, of Rockport; daughter, Toni-Lynn Hansen and her husband, Carl, of Carlisle, Mass.; stepchildren, Kassi Soule and her significant other, Zachary Melvin, of Appleton, Craig Turner and his wife, April, of Freedom; grandchildren, Colbi Hansen and Taylor Hansen both, of Carlisle, Mass. and Marina Robbins and Cole Robbins, both of Rockport; step-grandchildren, Westley Turner and his wife, Alex Turner, of Benton, Willam Turner and his significant other, Shyanne Durrand, both of Skowhegan, Casey Turner and his wife, Iris, of Waterville, Austin Albano and his significant other, Lily Logidice, of Troy, and Megan Flannery, of Fairfield; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Thorndike and his significant other, Kelly Lewicki, of Morrill, David Bunker and his wife, Jane, of Morrill, Blaine Bunker and his wife, Donna, of Albion; sisters-in-law, Paula Bourassa, of Waldo, and Jill Dudding and her husband, Patrick, of Texas; a close cousin, Craig Starrett and his wife, Jill; along with several step great-grandchildren and several other cousins; as well as Al’s four-legged family, Kineo and buddy, his beloved dogs, all of whom will miss Al dearly.

A memorial service to celebrate Al’s life will be held on Saturday, March 8 at 11 a.m. in the Prescott Memorial School Gymnasium, 100 Waldoboro Road in Washington.

He will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those he touched throughout his remarkable life.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or to share a story with the Robbins family, please visit Al’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

