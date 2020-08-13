Alexander Boulette Taylor, 19, of Wiscasset, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Damariscotta on Sept. 19, 2000, a son of David A. and Deborah M. (Boulette) Taylor.

He attended Wiscasset schools and Wiscasset High School.

From his earliest days, he brought great joy to his family. He was a sensitive soul with a creative spirit. He loved painting, photography, writing poetry, and making music. He was also an avid skateboarder. He dreamed of a world with few laws and lots of love. One of his favorite quotes was by folk punk artist Pat the Bunny, “In my dreams I am dirty broke, beautiful, and free.”

He is survived by his parents, David and Deborah Taylor of Wiscasset, one sister, Chelsea Taylor and her fiance Ben Richards of Bremen; his grandparents, Tom and Arlene Boulette of Brunswick; his aunts, uncles and cousins, Tracy Taylor and Ally Johnson; Deb, Bryan, Braden, Kirsten, and Hadley Strainge; Sue and Kate Dustin; Tim and Brianna Twofoot Boulette; Jen Boulette and Zaia Gonzelez; and Jess, Tom, Theodwin, Raedweld, and Cynnewulf Frazier; and all of his Tuesday night “family” who meant so much to him.

He was predeceased by his best friend, Gavin Clark.

A celebration of life will be held outside at the Wiscasset Yacht Club on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. Despite these challenging times, the family would love to see all who would like to come. Please bring a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center, P.O. Box 707, Rockport, ME 04856, pawsadoption.org; or Tedford Shelter, P.O. Box 958, Brunswick, ME 04011, tedfordhousing.org/giving/.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

