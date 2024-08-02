Alexander Gnidziejko

Alexander “Alex” J. Gnidziejko, 80, of Ipswich, Mass., formerly of Camden, and New York City, passed away on Wednesday, July 31 at his home after a long battle with Lewy Body Parkinson’s Disease. He was the son of the late Alexander S. and Edna Gnidziejko. Alex graduated from and briefly taught at the School of Visual Arts in NYC.

Alex worked as a commercial artist in New York for 25 years, illustrating for magazines such as Time, McCall’s, Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping, New York Magazine, Penthouse, Sports Illustrated, Seventeen, Playboy, Boy’s Life, as well as record companies, corporations, and other advertising publications. He received innumerable awards, including advertising’s Andy Award and the Society of Illustrators’ Gold Medal. In addition, he has two Time Magazine covers in the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian.

Alex later moved his family to Maine, where, for the past 30 years, he has devoted his time to painting portraits and still-life’s. He has been honored to have his paintings in many private and public collections, showcasing his body of work at galleries, museums, and solo exhibitions.

Alexander is survived by his loving wife, Paulette Gnidziejko; as well as his son, Andrew “Andy” and wife, Danielle, of Arizona; his daughter, Amy Harkins and husband, Peter, of Beverly, Mass.; his brother, Ronald; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Emma Harkins; and his cousin, John Diblasi.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Hamilton, 630 Bay Road, Hamilton, MA 01982, relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will take place the same day, prior to the funeral at 10 a.m. at Southside Cemetery, 75 County Road, Ipswich, MA 01938.

Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, 6 High St., in Ipswich, Mass. Information, directions, and condolences at campbellfuneral.com.

