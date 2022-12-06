Alexander W. Coombs, 99, of Bremen, passed away at his home on Sept. 16, 2022. Sandy was predeceased by his wife, Lucy; his daughter, Cyndi Pepper; and his son, Doug. He is survived by his brother, Garth; his daughters, Sharon, Linda, and Trish; his daughter-in-law, Jean; his grandchildren, Matt, Nikki, Travis, Taylor, Lauren, James, and Alex; and four great-grandchildren.

Sandy and Lucy bought their home in Bremen in 1983, then moved there year-round in 1989. Sandy loved playing tennis at the Y and skiing at Sunday River. During ski season, he would drive to Sunday River on Monday, then return in time for Friday tennis. He gave up skiing at the age of 92, and started walking along Waldoboro Road to Shore Road and back.

They enjoyed spending six weeks every summer in Duxbury, Mass., where family and friends would visit. Between 1960 and 1975, they hosted exchange students from abroad; establishing life-long friendships, which resulted in visitors to Duxbury from Iceland, Norway, Germany and The Netherlands.

Thanks to his mother, he had a love of traveling, so upon his retirement, he and Lucy joined Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) to take yearly trips all over the world, only stopping when age made it difficult. Together they went to the British Isles, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Austria, The Baltics, Russia, Costa Rica, Australia, France, and Turkey. They also toured many of the U.S. states.

Donations in Sandy’s memory may be made to the First Responder’s of Bremen, P.O. Box 171, Bremen, ME 04551.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

