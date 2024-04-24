Alexander Wesley Raye, 47, of Jefferson, passed away at home after a courageous battle with a long-term illness on April 18, 2024. Alex was born on March 11, 1977, in New Haven, Conn., to parents Thomas A. and Helen A. (Dupnak) Raye.

Alex lived in Connecticut until 1988, his family then made the move to Maine when Alex was 11 years old. Along with his parents, Alex loved the beauty of nature that Maine had to offer.

He attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. Alex then went on to pursue his passion in art at the Art Institute of Colorado, and then later transferred to the Art Institute of Philadelphia.

Alex’s love for music and art showed through his passions. He could play any instrument you put in his hands, with a specific love for the guitar. He performed in the Midcoast-Maine based band, “Y Wouldn’t U,” playing a variety of music. He enjoyed painting and drawing, specifically excelling in oil-based and watercolor paint.

Alex was a quiet person, but very comical and enchanting to those who knew him well. He was always sympathetic of others.

Alex is predeceased by his father, Thomas A. Raye; grandparents, Ruth and George Raye; and a sister, Virginia Dash.

He is survived by his mother, Helen A. Raye; and a niece, Heather Dash.

A memorial service will be held later this year at a time and date to be announced.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To offer online condolences, or to share a story or photo, visit Alex’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

