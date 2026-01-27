Alexia “Lexie” Angell Buckingham, 92, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of Jan. 17, 2026.

Born on Aug. 2, 1933 in Grosse Pointe, Mich., Alexia was the daughter of James B. Angell and Agatha Angell. In 1950, while attending Middlebury College in Vermont she met the love of her life, Jack Buckingham. The two were married in 1955 and shared a devoted partnership that spanned decades.

In 1961, Alexia and Jack welcomed twin sons, David and James. Over the years, the family lived in several places before ultimately settling in Maine in 1984, a place that became home and held many cherished memories.

Alexia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Jack Buckingham; and her son, David Buckingham.

She is survived by her son, James Buckingham; her daughter-in-law, Lori Buckingham; granddaughter, Lindsey Govoni and her husband, Arthur; and her two great-grandchildren, Everly Govoni and Arthur Govoni, who brought her immense joy.

Alexia was funny, fun, and stubborn in the very best ways. She had a sharp sense of humor, a strong will, and an enduring curiosity about the world. Always looking for adventure, she embraced life fully and on her own terms, leaving behind stories, laughter, and memories that will be cherished by all who knew her.

She will be laid to rest with a graveside service at the Harrington Cemetery in Pemaquid in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alexia’s memory to LifeFlight of Maine, P.O. Box 859, Augusta, ME 04332.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

