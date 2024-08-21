Alfred “Al” Barter, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away at his Florida home on Aug. 14, 2024, at the age of 71. Born on June 28, 1953, Al’s vibrant spirit and unwavering kindness touched the lives of everyone he met.

Al was a man of extraordinary warmth and generosity. He loved people deeply and was easy to love in return. His joyful personality and friendly demeanor made him a beloved figure among his many friends and family.

A devoted family man, Al leaves behind his adoring wife, Stephenne; his two children, Melanie Barter and her fiance, Jedd Smith, and Michael Barter; and his cherished grandchild, Chanel Stoddard. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Barter and her husband, Carl Mills. Al was predeceased by his parents, Donald Sumner Barter and Helen Joyce Barter; and his brother, Allen Barter.

Growing up in Boothbay Harbor, Al was deeply connected to his roots. He cherished his childhood there, surrounded by a close-knit community where everyone knew each other. This sense of belonging stayed with him throughout his life.

Al was immensely proud of continuing his family’s shipbuilding legacy, a tradition started by his grandfather and father. He upheld this legacy first as a supervisor of propulsion at Bath Iron Works and later through his work with Rolls Royce, where he spent decades repairing propulsion systems on U.S. naval ships around the world. His work stood as a testament to the craftsmanship and commitment passed down through generations.

Al’s passions were as varied as they were heartfelt. He had a profound love for wildlife, often seen feeding peanuts to a chipmunk at his Maine home or caring for a family of foxes that lived behind his house. His dedication to woodworking was reflected in his meticulous craftsmanship. Among his many woodworking achievements, Al took great pride in crafting beautiful lighthouses, a reflection of his love for both artistry and detail.

Throughout his life, Al’s career and travels enabled him to make friends all over the world. His talent for forging meaningful connections was a testament to his open heart and genuine nature. Al embraced a life of adventure, forming lasting friendships wherever his journey took him.

Al had a passion for food, savoring treats like donuts from Moody’s Diner in Waldoboro, and Round Top Ice Cream in Damariscotta. His love for food was matched only by his zest for life and his cherished memories of his childhood in Boothbay Harbor.

Al’s impact was not confined to his professional and personal endeavors. He was known for his kindness and dedication to his community, always ready to lend a hand or share a smile. Whether it was taking down trees, mowing lawns, or simply checking in on friends, Al’s selflessness knew no bounds.

A celebration of Al’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, in Boothbay, followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery. His life will be remembered with love and admiration by all who knew him.

Al Barter’s legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know him. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for the light he brought into the lives of others.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home. To offer online condolences, visit Al’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

