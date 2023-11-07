Alfreda M. Clifford was born in Lincoln, on Aug. 27, 1950 and was the youngest daughter of Alfred and Ruth (Hollis) Twist. She graduated from Penobscot Valley High School and went on to Greenfield Community College and Aroostook College. In 1971, she married Danny Clifford and had two beautiful children. She lived in West Enfield for 25 years, then in Southern Maine for the last 40 years. Freda made and nourished meaningful relationships from wherever she lived throughout her life.

Freda worked at Massabesic Junior High School in Waterboro for 15 years where she started as a volunteer helping her son and become an Ed tech. She developed lifelong friendships through her high work ethic, her love of people, and gift of giving. Freda transitioned her working career and became a certified nursing assistant at St. Joseph’s Convent in Biddeford, where she was just celebrated for her 20th anniversary of service. She loved being able to connect with her peers (friends) and supporting the sisters of St. Joseph’s.

Freda is survived by her son, Daniel S. Clifford II and his wife, Andrea; daughter, Heather and her husband, Benjamin Moreau; sister, Jean Dubois; grandchildren, Tracy, Lanay, Brandon, Gabriel, Abigail, and Shelby; as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved with all her heart. Her friends always meant so much to Freda and she was blessed to have them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Judy Dudley and Ruthellen Cyr; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Cyr and Richard Dubois.

Calling hours will be from 1-4 p.m. with sharing of remembrances at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, at Autumn Green, in Alfred. Burial will be at a later date at West Enfield Cemetery, in Enfield. In lieu of flowers, please donate food or monetary donations to the Waterboro Food Pantry, 26 Townhouse Road, Waterboro, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Alfreda’s Book of Memories page at bibbersautumngreen.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

