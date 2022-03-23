Alice White Tomlinson, 96, a longtime resident of Midcoast Maine, died peacefully at her home in Damariscotta on March 21, 2022, with family by her side.

Alice was born in 1925 to the late Sigrid (Berggren) and George G. White and grew up in Hillsdale, N.J., where she attended local schools. She graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1946, earning a degree in Education and becoming a very active member of the Gamma Phi Beta International Sorority. She went on to teach high school home economics and, in 1948, married Earl Whitaker “Whit” Tomlinson. She adored his companionship until his death in 2007. Alice’s teaching career was put aside as she dedicated herself to the long-term needs of caring for her disabled child, Holly.

For over 60 years, the Tomlinsons enjoyed time in coastal Maine as both summer and full-time residents of Ocean Point and Wiscasset. Alice removed to Schooner Cove, Damariscotta when Whit passed away. Together, they had enjoyed boating, raising American Quarter Horses, and taking many trips abroad. Alice was especially fond of local garden clubs.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was predeceased by two children, infant son, Jeffrey Whitaker Tomlinson; and daughter, Holly Lynn Tomlinson.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Jennifer T. Morrison, of Augusta; grandchildren, Johanna and Norman Stickney, of West Gardiner, Andrew and Jennifer (Su) Morrison, of Belmont, Mass., and Thomas Morrison and Ixtla Arceo-Witzl, of Oak Park, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Molly, Abigail, and Leah Stickney, and Oliver and Sadie Morrison. Additionally, Alice will be missed by dear longtime friend Elaine Nordstrom and numerous caring cousins.

Time of visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home & Tribute Center in Boothbay. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at same location. Internment at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared on Alice’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

