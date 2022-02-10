Advanced Search
Alicia Del Santo Brann Service Announcement

at

A celebration of life for Alicia Del Santo Brann, 35, of Jefferson, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at noon at 192 Hinks Road in Jefferson.

Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

