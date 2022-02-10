A celebration of life for Alicia Del Santo Brann, 35, of Jefferson, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at noon at 192 Hinks Road in Jefferson.
Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
A celebration of life for Alicia Del Santo Brann, 35, of Jefferson, who passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at noon at 192 Hinks Road in Jefferson.
Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.