Alicia Paige Del Santo Brann, 35, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2021, in the arms of her loving husband of seven months. Their love and devotion were evident during the long, hard months of Alicia’s battle with her illness.

Alicia was born on Aug. 7, 1986, the child of Cliff and Lorie Brann. She was educated at the Jefferson Village School, a 2004 graduate of Erskine Academy and attended the University of Maine – Augusta Campus.

Alicia worked for many years in healthcare. She worked at Country Manor Nursing Home, the Maine Veterans Home, Miles Memorial Hospital, MaineGeneral Medical Center and Be Well My Friend. Just prior to her illness she was working for Rocky Coast in Boothbay Harbor as a PCA/CRMA caring for non-verbal adults. She loved the task of caring for the disabled and found it to be very rewarding.

She loved spending time with Mike and Alivia, friends and family, hiking, cooking and fishing. Alicia had a green thumb and was especially gifted with raising houseplants. She tended them with great care and talked to them. She was especially proud of her monster aloe plant, nicknamed “Medusa.” She spent her time in private writing and was a very gifted, albeit secretive, poet.

Alicia leaves behind her loving spouse of seven months, Michael Del Santo Brann of Augusta; her parents, Cliff and Lori Brann, of Jefferson; her daughter, Alivia Jackson, of Whitefield; her brother, Chris Brann and his wife, Melissa, of Lillington, N.C.; niece, Abigail Brann, of Lillington, N.C.; her paternal grandfather, Lloyd Gray Sr., of Friendship; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Alicia will be cremated privately and there will be no visiting hours held. Family and friends are welcome to call or visit at the Brann home in Jefferson through the holidays.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

