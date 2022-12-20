Alisa “Lisa” Gibbs, 58, of Burnham, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Alisa was born on July 14, 1964 to Wilfred Thurlow and Diane Elliott.

Lisa was predeceased by her loving husband, Stanley Gibbs, who passed in 2012; her dog, Chet; her brother, Lee Thurlow; her father, Wilford Thurlow; and stepfather, William Carter. Lisa is survived by her mother, Diane Elliott and partner, Arthur Hiscock, of Portland; son, Eliott Libby and grandson, Bridger Libby, of Morgantown, Ga. Lisa also leaves three brothers, Ryan Thurlow, of Steep Falls, Rob Thurlow, of Buxton, and Shawn Carter and wife, Jessica, of Jefferson; and her nephews, Chad Carter and Ben Carter, of Jefferson.

Lisa enjoyed fishing with her son, traveling, and spending her winters with Stanley in Arizona. Lisa will be missed by all but especially her dog, Crash, and companion, Dave Bubar.

