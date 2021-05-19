Alissa Grace Clark, 13, passed away on May 11, 2021, in Belmont. She was born on June 17, 2007 in Damariscotta, the daughter of Amanda Hendrickson and Scotty Clark. Alissa attended Reeds Brook Middle School and Troy Howard Middle School and was in the eighth grade class.

Alissa “Baby Girl” was so full of love with the biggest heart one could ever have. She would compliment even strangers just to see them smile.

Alissa was so full of energy, one could only wish to have even a fraction of it. She used that energy to do so many things she enjoyed, including helping others.

Anywhere she went, she loved to sing! Alissa was going to be the next country-pop star and with such a beautiful voice, you could listen to it over and over again. She also loved to dance, and would watch dance videos to learn the routines, often adding her own twist to them.

Alissa loved horses, gymnastics, the trampoline, and will be remembered for her adventurous spirit.

She was so artistic and loved to draw. Alissa also loved nature and animals and was so curious about everything, always asking questions. She loved taking pictures and videos of everything, including herself, capturing moments of herself spending time with friends and family.

There were so many other things Alissa wanted to do, but she left us too soon. She wanted to swim with dolphins and go sky diving and own a tiger. Alissa was one of the bravest and strongest people you could ever meet. “Baby Girl” was so loved by so many family and friends. She loved her brothers, Isaiah and Braydin, and looked up to Isaiah even though she would not admit that to him of course.

Alissa is survived by her mother, Amanda Hendrickson; mother’s fiance, Tyler Cotter; father, Scotty Clark; her brothers, Isaiah Clark and Braydin Moody; maternal grandparents, Bruce and Stormie Hendrickson; paternal grandmother, Lesa Furbush; maternal great-grandparents, Ethel and Eugene Page; maternal uncle, Brian Hendrickson; paternal uncles, Joshua Maloon and Joseph Hazlette; as well as many cousins, including Daniel, Jacob, Christian, and Matthew Hendrickson.

There will never be enough words or space on these pages to say all the things we could say about Alissa Grace. There is a lot to be learned and admired about her. She was simply a beautiful person!

She will be forever missed and never forgotten.

We love you so very, very much Baby Girl!!!

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.

