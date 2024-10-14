Allan J. Benner, 83, of New Harbor, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2024 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

The oldest of 14 children, Allan was born in Bristol, to Carroll and Corinne (Hoffman) Benner. He attended Bristol area schools and was a 1959 graduate of Bristol High School. It was here that he met his life’s love, Lillian Lailer. In June of 1959 the two were married, and together they raised their four children in their New Harbor home.

Throughout his life, Allan held many odd jobs. However, for most of his career he worked for Colby and Gale, where he was known by many as the “oil man.” He delivered thousands of gallons of heating oil to houses in the area, helping to warm them in the winter. While making his deliveries, he was often invited in to have a chat and a cup of coffee, a piece of pie, or a nice warm doughnut. After retiring from Colby and Gale, Allan went to work for Schooner Cove in Damariscotta where he worked as a maintenance man. During his tenure at Schooner Cove, he was a man of many duties and talents, which he was happy to share and perform; and for that the residents loved him.

Allan served his community in several ways; he was a former member of the Bristol Parks Commission, he served as a constable for the town of Bristol, and was also a 50-year Masonic member of Bristol Lodge No. 74.

Once Allan decided to fully retire, he and Lillian loved to travel. Their travels eventually took them to Melbourne, Fla. where they made many friends and great memories for 14 winters. In Allan’s spare time, he enjoyed woodworking. He was proud to make a rocking horse or toy box for his grandchildren. He also made many shelves, lamps, wooden bowls, and wooden pens that he loved to give to his family and friends. In his later years, Allan discovered that he could cook. Some of his favorite times were spent having dinner around his table with his family happily sharing the meal he just prepared.

Allan was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Lillian; his parents; his brother, Arnie; and sister, Gretchen.

He is survived by his children and their families: sons, Darrell (Debbie), Dexter (Denise), and Devin (Yvette); and daughter, Denise (Roger); his six grandchildren and their partners: Kayla McMullen, Dylan Benner, Cale Benner, Colt Benner, Calyn Moody, and Lauren Benner; 10 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Max, Wilder, Clay, Alanna, Easton, Lander, Avin, Chase, and a baby boy due in January; he is also survived by his 11 remaining siblings and their families.

Allan was a proud man who loved his family, friends, and his home. He will be greatly missed by many.

He will be laid to rest with Lillian in the New Harbor Cemetery at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, followed by a public time of visitation from 3-5 p.m., at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539; or Bristol First Responders, 104 Southside Road, New Harbor, ME 04554.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

