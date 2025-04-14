Allan Paul Gifford, 88, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2025 at Hodgdon Green in Damariscotta, having spent his final days in the presence of beloved family members. He was born March 10, 1937 in Waterville, the son of Harold and Elizabeth (Mayo) Gifford.

Allan grew up in Portland and Clinton and graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield. He was a gifted musician and his remarkable talent was recognized early on in his life. This talent led him to Boston University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in music. After graduating, Allan spent his professional years as a teacher and band director in Maine at Lee Academy, Mattanawcook Academy in Lincoln, Lawrence High School in Fairfield, and Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro. He also directed the RB Hall Band in Waterville and the Bath Municipal Band. Allan touched the lives of many music students with his kindness, his enthusiasm, and his expertise. His contributions to many band concerts, parades, pep bands, and school musicals are memorable to many.

Allan is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lynn. He is also survived by his three daughters from his former spouse, Marjory Drisko: Cheryl Preble and her husband, Arliss, of Anson, Elaine Bechtel and her husband, Larry, of Trenton, Laurie Martin and her husband, Alan, of Warren; stepchildren, Matt Lecher and his wife, Valerie, of Belfast, Melanie Pagurko and her husband, John, of Whitefield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, David Gifford and wife, Shirley, of Skowhegan. Allan treasured his family, always remembering the birthdays of loved ones.

The family remembers Allan’s passion for camping and snowmobiling in his earlier years. In addition to music, he loved the New England Patriots and Red Sox and trips to Fenway Park. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Israel with his wife, Lynn. Allan also enjoyed golf, which he played regularly at Sheepscot Links – a place he deeply cherished. In his later years, Allan became an avid birdwatcher.

His friends and family remember him for his gentlemanly manner, kindness to all, humility, love of music, dependability, and exceptional work ethic.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

