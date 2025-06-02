Allan R. Benner, 95, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025, at Windward Gardens in Camden. Born on March 27, 1930, to Ralph and Ethel (Creamer) Benner, in Waldoboro, Allan spent his life rooted in the community he loved.

After graduating from Waldoboro High School, Allan joined the Army, proudly serving from 1947 to 1953, where he was stationed in Japan and earned the rank of Corporal. He brought that same commitment back home, running the Waldoboro Dry Cleaners and later serving the state of Maine through Maine Zipper Supply. Many will remember his spirited “Al’s Christmas Trees – The Real Thing” on Depot Street, a local tradition for years.

Allan’s legacy of service extended far beyond his businesses. He devoted 62 years to the Waldoboro Fire Department, including 22 years as Assistant Chief. A proud member of the American Legion for 75 years, he attended conventions and served as a Special Aid to the State Commander.

Allan is predeceased by his parents; and his beloved daughter, Cindy Ann Brown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Natalie W. Benner; daughter, Terry Chapman (John), of Nobleboro; grandchildren, Derek Chapman (Eleanor), of Jefferson, Nicole Ball (Ryan), of Nobleboro, Ashley Curbelo (Raymond), of Scarborough, and Zachary Brown, of Rockport; along with 10 cherished great-grandchildren.

A private family burial will take place at Shuman Cemetery in Waldoboro at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share a memory or condolence with the Benner family, visit Allan’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

