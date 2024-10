Allen E. Fossett, of Livingston, N.J., passed away on Oct. 12, after a short illness. He was the son of Lloyd and Annette Fossett, and grandson of Richard Fossett, of Bristol. A Navy veteran and avid motorcyclist, Al loved Maine and returning to Walpole yearly.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lois; his son, Timothy and his partner, Rhonda Cook; and his daughter, Amanda and her husband, Terence; as well as his brother, David Fossett and his wife, Judy, of Whitakers, N.C.

