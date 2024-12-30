Allen H. Millett Jr., 70, of Damariscotta, has passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Dec. 21, 2024. The shock of his passing was amplified having taken place so close to Christmas and has been felt deeply by family and friends.

Allen was born to Allen H. Millett Sr. and Florence M. (Anderson) Millett in Gardner, Mass. on May 7, 1954. He was the fourth of five children and grew up mostly on Glazier Street in Gardner. He graduated from Gardner High School in 1972 and later graduated from Mount Wachusett Community College.

Allen worked a variety of jobs as a young man, including line cook, tow truck driver, chicken farm hand, and grocery store clerk. He began a career at Digital Equipment Corp., rising up the ranks and became a sales manager. After DEC, he worked with college application software at CollegeLink and later at Youth Promise doing grant writing. He was most recently president of R J Energy Solutions.

Allen was a drummer from a young age, and played with many bands and ensembles throughout his life. His first high school band was called The Quad. He was particularly proud of the nearly 20 years he spent playing in the community jazz band at Great Salt Bay Community School. He played in numerous musical theater productions. He also frequently played at the local open mic and always loved being able to play with his sons and other musicians in the community.

Allen knew a little about everything, and a lot about most things. He was a mechanic, hiker, photographer, piano player, lover of animals, woodworker, traveler, avid reader, and incredible cook and baker. He was proudly in recovery and had celebrated 20 years of sobriety. He was an incredible friend, and would do anything for anyone. He loved Maine and Baxter State Park. But most of all he was an incredible father, and prouder of his sons than anything.

Allen was predeceased by his parents, Allen and Florence.

He is survived by his brother, Peter Millett and sister-in-law, Marcy Millett, of Glenburn, Pa.; sister, Karen Millett, of Gardner, Mass.; brother, Fred Millett and sister-in-law, Jennifer Millett, of Valatie, N.Y.; sister, Deborah Millett-Fowley and brother-in-law, John Fowley, of Avon Park, Fla.; son, Benjamin Millett and partner, Martha-Mary Lane, of Bremen; son, Samuel Millett and partner, Kaely Lewis, of Portland; son, Jacob Millett and partner, Natalie Grant, of Boston, Mass.; son, Robert Millett, of Portland; ex-wife, Robin Maginn and partner, Sean Fitzgerald, of Bristol; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a grandchild on the way.

A formal announcement of a celebration of life is forthcoming but will take place in mid-May in Midcoast Maine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Music and Magic of Maine, which donates instruments to children in need at musicandmagic.org.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

