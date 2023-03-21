Allen Michael Glick, 81, of Umatilla, Fla., formerly of Framingham, Mass., Barnard, Vt., and New Harbor, died peacefully at home on March 12, 2023. Born to Selig and Lillian (Tagerman) Glick, Allen leaves to cherish his memory by his loving and devoted wife of 16 years, Iris C. Glick; his sister, Wendy Glick and her partner, Joseph Orth, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his aunt Le-nore Tagerman, of Boca Raton, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Walter Randall, of Wayland, Mass.; Iris’s nephew, Stephen Randall and wife, Michelle, of Umatilla, Fla.; and Walter Randall and wife, Laurie, of Massachusetts. Allen was predeceased by his sister, Sarajane Glick, in 1960; and his beloved companion of 31 years, Eileen E. Anderson, in 2000.

Raised in Worcester, Mass., Allen attended Tabor Academy and Clark University. From a young age, he worked with his father Selig, first, in the family-owned parking garage businesses and later, in a sales and management capacity, at his father’s automobile dealership. In 1967, at the age of 26, he earned the honor of being the youngest person to have ever been granted a Chevrolet dealership franchise. From 1968 through 1999, he grew an automobile empire ultimately comprised of eight dealerships in Massachusetts. He owned and operated Eastleigh Farm in Framingham, Mass. from 1981 to 1999. He also served on the boards of several local banks and was a private real estate investor. Deeply religious and caring person, Allen was extremely philanthropic to a variety of Jewish organizations, major charities, the communities in which he lived, his alma mater, Clark University, and many individuals less fortunate than he.

Allen enjoyed riding horses with his wife, Iris, at their homes in Barnard, Vt. and Umatilla, Fla. Being surrounded by family and his many friends, at one of his farms or at his oceanside home in New Harbor, brought Allen great joy and satisfaction. Allen’s kindness, heartfelt caring, witty sense of humor, and genuine influence will forever be missed.

Services took place in Worcester, Mass. on March 16, 2023 under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden, Mass. To read the full obituary visit milesfuneralhome.com.

